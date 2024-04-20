Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

From Katherine to Canada: Young rider's dream comes true

Annie Hesse
By Annie Hesse
Updated April 22 2024 - 7:43am, first published April 21 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An avid horse rider since the precious age of two, Asha Schmidt was six years old when she set herself a goal: One day she would compete in the International Mounted Games Exchange, a high agility, high speed riding competition that challenges horse and rider.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annie Hesse

Annie Hesse

Northern Territory Correspondent

I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.