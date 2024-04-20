From Katherine to Canada: Young rider's dream comes true

An avid horse rider since the precious age of two, Asha Schmidt was six years old when she set herself a goal: One day she would compete in the International Mounted Games Exchange, a high agility, high speed riding competition that challenges horse and rider.
Now years of hard work and training have paid off, with Asha, now 15, selected to represent her country at the Junior International Mounted Games Exchange in Canada in August this year.
"I have wanted to do this since I was six," the horse lover from Katherine said.
"I want to represent the Northern Territory and show Katherine kids that we can compete on an international level."
Ms Schmidt said she cried with excitement and joy when she found out that she was chosen to be on the Australian team.
"It means everything to me to be selected," she said.
"I can show that NT riders are capable and as good as everyone else.
"This will be my first time out of Australia and I can't wait to meet a whole international community of riders who share my passion for mounted games."
In Canada, the all-round athlete will be taking part in 21 games in a competition which displays speed, accuracy, vaulting and hand-eye coordination at the gallop.
Many parts of the competition are cavalry training exercises, with the concept originally designed by Prince Phillip to enable great riders without lots of money to buy the dressage or show-jumping horses to compete at an international level.
"It's really exciting," the Year-9 Katherine High School student said. "I love my horse more than anything. The horse world gives me a whole other community within the community. When things get rough it gives me a safe and welcoming place to be and somewhere I can focus on just one thing."
After representing the NT for the last two years at the National Mounted Games Competitions, Asha will be part of the Australian team of only five competitors who will be travelling to Canada later this year.
"She has worked bloody hard to make (her dream) come true," proud mother Sam Phelan said. "Asha was born ... with a determined spirit. We have watched her practice every afternoon for years to make this happen."
Ms Phelan said the rider's Territory teammates all lived in Darwin, 300km away, forcing Asha to conduct lots of her training on her own.
"It is always harder solo, but she has risen to that challenge," Ms Phelan said.
"It's great to see Katherine kids take the stage internationally, ... encouraging others at home to chase their dreams."
To be able to afford her Canada trip, however, the young rider will have to fundraise to cover between $6,000 and $9,000 in cost.
"(Asha) will be actively fundraising until she leaves," Mrs Phelan said.
"You may see her running a BBQ, walking a hundred board or meat raffle up and down the main street as well as working at the local Pop Rocket café to contribute to the cost of the trip.
"Please support her to get her to Canada."
