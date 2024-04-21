Brolga Tourism Awards open for nominations

Nominations for the Northern Territory's most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards, the 2024 Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards, are now open.
The Brolga's recognise Territory tourism businesses and individuals that strive for excellence in all areas of their operations with the Brolga Award business category winners going on to be in the running for an Australian Tourism Award.
This year Darwin was host city to Australia's peak national tourism award night with Katherine Outback Experience taking out the gold win as the country's best tourist attraction.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality, Joel Bowden, said every tourism operator in the Territory who is proud of their spectacular product should nominate for a 2024 Brolga Award
"The Brolga Awards are about recognising and celebrating the businesses that support 16,300 direct jobs and contribute $2.2 billion to the Territory's economy - showing massive growth in the past two years," he said.
"I know there's even more world-class talent in the Territory waiting to be recognised, so proud tourism operators take the first step and nominate today.
"Tourism is a key economic driver for the Territory, with 1575 new direct tourism jobs for Territory workers in 2022-23 - and the (NT) Government will continue to invest in our booming tourism industry."
The latest statistics released by Tourism Research Australia show tourism contributed $2.2 billion to the Territory economy, supported 16,300 jobs in total equating to 11 per cent of jobs across the Territory.
This has increased more than a third, up 36 per cent from 2020-21.
NT-based tourism operators, attractions, accommodation providers, festivals and events and industry suppliers are all encouraged to nominate their business in one of the 26 business categories including Tourism Attractions, Business Event Venues, Tourism Restaurants and Catering Services, and many more.
The 37th Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards gala event will be held on November 9 at the Alice Springs Convention Centre.
