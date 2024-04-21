Katherine Times
Brolga Tourism Awards open for nominations

Updated April 22 2024 - 7:23am, first published 6:30am
Katherine Outback Experience was named Best Tourist Attraction of the country.
Nominations for the Northern Territory's most prestigious tourism and hospitality awards, the 2024 Brolga Northern Territory Tourism Awards, are now open.

