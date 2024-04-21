Croc shuts down Bitter Springs

On April 12, Parks and Wildlife had announced that the popular freshwater thermal pool was open for swimming after its annual wet season closure.
"Parks and Wildlife rangers have conducted intensive day and night surveys for crocodiles, in accordance with the local Saltwater Crocodile Management Plan and all surveys have come up clear," Parks said in a statement at the time.
However, on April 20, the Parks and Wildlife Facebook page announced the shock closure of the springs.
"Bitter Springs in Elsey National Park is currently closed following the alleged sighting of a saltwater crocodile in the management zone," the post said.
"The springs will remain closed until the crocodile is removed and Parks will work to reopen the pools to swimming as soon as possible."
In July last year - in the middle of the peak tourist season - Bitter Springs also had to be closed briefly, after rangers had spotted a 2.5m croc in the springs.
Also in July last year a man was bitten by a crocodile at the popular Wangi Falls at Litchfield National Park.
