'Pack bags and go home'

Test gas flow rates in the Beetaloo Basin have produced record results and the Northern Territory Government has signed a deal with US gas company Tamboran Resources to buy fracked gas from a proposed drilling project which is yet to receive Ministerial approval.
But now Nurrdalinji Aboriginal Corporation, which represents native title holders from the Beetaloo Basin region, has made a submission opposing Tamboran's current Environmental Management Plan which is before the Minister, raising concerns about what they say was "inadequate consultation" and risks to country and water. Chair of Nurrdalinji, Djingili Elder Samuel Janama Sandy said the Territory Government had jumped the gun.
"(The NT Government) hasn't even looked closely at the risks of fracking to our water, country and sacred sites but it's already done a deal with Tamboran," he said.
"We want to protect our country from fracking.
"Tamboran can't be trusted. They've already been fined for pollution from one well. What will happen if they drill hundreds of them?"
"Traditional Owners are fed up with the big lies told about the jobs and economic benefits of gas.
"The Government has done a handshake with Tamboran, under the table, out of sight and out of mind.
"Tamboran should pack its bags and go home."
Last week, in a bid to "securing power for years to come" the NTG said it would be purchasing gas from Beetaloo for electricity generation while "backing the growth of the Territory's on-shore gas industry".
The gas arrangements, between the Territory Government and Tamboran Resources, are set to provide "competitively priced gas" for the NT's electricity generation.
Managing Director and CEO of Tamboran Resources, Joel Riddle, said his organisation was proud to deliver on its commitment to provide a long-term supply of gas from the Beetaloo Basin.
"Tamboran has always promised that our first gas production from the Basin would be to the benefit of Territorians and we are excited to play our part in boosting energy security in the Northern Territory," he said.
"This is a transformational development for Tamboran and our partners, after ten years of hard work and more than $500 million invested in Beetaloo exploration and appraisal activities.
"This represents a major milestone and puts Tamboran on a path where revenue from gas sales will support funding our future development phases, including supply to the East Coast and LNG gas markets."
The proposed project is expected to provide initial royalties to both the Northern Territory Government and Traditional Owners within the region.
But anti-fracking organisations across the Territory have labelled the fracking assessment process in the Territory as "fatally compromised".
