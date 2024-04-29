Huge saltwater crocs caught

The NT Government's Parks and Wildlife crocodile management team has been out in force, working hard to make sure swimming holes are clear of crocodiles.
The Leliyn (Edith Falls) plunge pool remains in seasonal closure after a large saltwater crocodile was caught in the pool.
Meanwhile, wildlife rangers removed a 4.05 metre salty from the Nitmiluk National Park only last week.
In Darwin Harbour, a 3.6 metre croc was one of many removed this week.
Meanwhile, the NT Government has released its saltwater crocodile management program 2024-2034, outlining the targeted culling of up to 1,200 crocodile hatchling, juvenile or adults annually.
Croc culling was banned in the NT in 1971 after the crocodile population dropped to only 3,000 animals.
"The management of crocodiles is important for public safety," Environment Minister Kate Worden said.
"That's why it is important we continue the Croc Wise campaign to educate the community about the dangers saltwater crocodiles pose."
But academics are worried culling could create a false sense of security.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.