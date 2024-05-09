Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Servo worker allegedly threatened with weapon

Updated May 9 2024 - 3:29pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Servo worker allegedly threatened with weapon
Servo worker allegedly threatened with weapon

Northern Territory Police have arrested a 16-year-old teenager after an alleged aggravated robbery at a service station in Katherine on May 9.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.