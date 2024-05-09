Servo worker allegedly threatened with weapon

Northern Territory Police have arrested a 16-year-old teenager after an alleged aggravated robbery at a service station in Katherine on May 9.
Police said the Joint Emergency Services Communication Centre received reports of an armed offender at the servo at around 7.30am.
The young man allegedly threatened an employee with an edged weapon, before stealing money and car keys from the victim.
Police said the victim engaged with the teen, resulting in the money and car keys being dropped before the 16-year-old fled the scene.
Police said officers identified the young man via CCTV footage and tracked him to the Katherine River where he was found unarmed and was arrested without incident, with the search continuing for the weapon.
Northern Territory Police are urging any with information or who may have witnessed the incident to contact police on 131 444.
Anonymous reports can be submitted through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
