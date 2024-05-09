6,500km: Athlete runs from NZ to the NT to feed hungry kids

In a bid to raise awareness and funds for hungry children, an elite athlete is currently running across the Northern Territory on a 6,500km journey from New Zealand to Darwin.
Long distance ultra runner, Curly Jacobs, is set to arrive at his destination in less than a week, after running into Katherine on May 9 - six months after kicking off his incredible running journey at Stewart Island in the deep south of New Zealand.
"The length of Tasmania was a comparatively easy run," the 62-year-old said, adding he used a golf cart to push his camping gear and supplies along the way.
After disembarking at the ferry at Geelong, the runner swapped the golf cart for a kid running buggy to embark on his journey across the Australian continent, from Victoria to South Australia and on to the NT.
Mr Jacobs said he'd always been keen to run to Darwin along the Stuart Highway, but he knew the hot Australian climate would make it a tough journey.'
Since leaving Alice Springs, the runner has clocked up an incredible 63km a day - just under one-and-a-half marathons every single day - in his quest to arrive in Darwin on May 15.
After observing child poverty in New Zealand first hand, Mr Jacobs has been fuelled by the urge to help - and a whopping 15kg of bananas per week.
"I can't run on an empty belly and kids can't learn on an empty belly," he said.
"Like Australia, some children in New Zealand go to school hungry."
Mr Jacobs has already raised $5,000 for NZ charity KidsCan and he is hoping to add some extra funds along his way, in the hope to feed more hungry children.
