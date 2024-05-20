Rodeo gears up for masses

The largest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere and the third largest rodeo in the world is gearing up for yet another year of thrills and spills.
"This year champions will return to Mount Isa Rodeo to battle for the famous buckles, newcomers will become legends, juniors will rise up, eight seconds will seem like a lifetime and the heritage and importance of rodeo in the Outback will be celebrated," Natalie Flecker, CEO of Isa Rodeo Limited said.
Scheduled for August 8 to 11, the rodeo is set to attract a large crowd, as well as many competitors from around the country, and especially the Big Rivers Region.
To celebrate 65 years of the Mount Isa Mines Rodeo ten American Junior Bull Riders from Texas will travel across the world to compete in a Junior Bull Riding Championship created exclusively for them, before they take on the Aussies in the Junior Bull Ride in a Trans-Atlantic showdown for the ages.
Tickets for the biggest rodeo event of the year are now for sale online via www.isarodeo.com.au.
