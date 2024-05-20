Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Rodeo gears up for masses

May 20 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2024 Mount Isa Rodeo is on from August 8 to 11.
The 2024 Mount Isa Rodeo is on from August 8 to 11.

The largest rodeo in the Southern Hemisphere and the third largest rodeo in the world is gearing up for yet another year of thrills and spills.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.