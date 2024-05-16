Man in hospital with cuts

A man had to be taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering cut wounds to his chest, back, hands and arms during an alleged domestic violence attack.
Northern Territory Police have since arrested a woman in relation to incident in Katherine on May 15.
Police said at 9:30pm officers were called to Railway Terrace where the woman was allegedly assaulting a man with an edged weapon.
"The woman is known to the man, and she was arrested a short time later by general duties officers," police said.
Anyone who witnessed the assault is urged to contact NT police on 131 444.
Meanwhile, two teens, aged 13 and 14, have been charged with aggravated burglary, damage to property, and theft, after an alleged aggravated robbery at a health care premises on Sandelwood Crescent in the late hours of May 15.
Police thanked the public for their "vital" information regarding the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.