Joy of Many Colours returns

Multicultural Fashion Show: More than 70 models will grace the runway, representing diverse nationalities, including Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Multicultural Food Expo: With more than 100 cuisines from 25 nationalities on offer, attendees will embark on a culinary journey around the world.

Multicultural Show: Showcasing 15 captivating cultural performances curated by migrants, First Nations, and the wider community, this segment promises to inspire.