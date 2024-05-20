Joy of Many Colours returns

The Joy of Many Colours Katherine Multicultural Festival is back to celebrate the vibrant tapestry of cultures that enrich life in the Big Rivers Region.
Organised by the Australian Red Cross' Connected Women Group and supported by the Katherine Town Council and the Northern Territory Government, this eagerly anticipated event promises a day filled with colour, flavour and cultural showcase.
Scheduled to take place at the Katherine Y in the sports ground precinct, this free, family-friendly festival will run from 3pm to 8pm on Sunday, May 26.
Attendees can look forward to indulging in a myriad of multicultural experiences, including food, fashion and entertainment - all aimed at fostering connections and celebrating diversity.
The festival will feature four main components:
Katherine Town Council Mayor, Lis Clark, said she was excited about the upcoming event.
"The Joy of Many Colours Katherine Multicultural Festival is one of the most popular on Katherine's busy events calendar," she said.
"It's an excellent opportunity to interact and appreciate the many different cultures that make up our region."
Sabeeha Nihad, Red Cross State Manager, said the festival focussed on inclusivity and "puts people at the forefront".
"We envision it as a vibrant celebration that will enrich our beautiful Katherine community with even more cultural diversity," she said.
Whilst this is a free event, tickets are essential.
Contact Australian Red Cross Katherine's Connected Women's Group or the Katherine Town Council for more information.
