Katherine's local legends have been recognised at the 2022 Australia Day awards, with Rod & Rifle owner Trent de With being named citizen of the Year. Mr de With was recognised for his tireless work volunteering for a huge number of events and organisations around the community. OTHER NEWS: As the owner of Rod & Rifle TackleWorld, Mr de With has undertaken a number of initiatives to support local business, including the red lure competition. He was also recognised for his work organising the Katherine community Christmas lights at the Lindsay Street Complex in December, which was also named Community Event of the Year, with the help of a number of local businesses. "Katherine is a great place and I want it to be the best place it can be for my kids and everyone else's," Mr De With said in his acceptance speech. Bess Hart was named Senior Citizen of the Year for her longstanding work raising money for the Cancer Council with her famous annual 'Biggest Morning Tea' as well as volunteering with a number of local organisation. Originally Hodgson River station, around five hours from Katherine, Mrs Hart has lived in town since 2008. She said she has always enjoyed giving back to the town she loves. "I've had a good life, a fortunate life, and I've read a lot of blessings," she said. "But, I just wanted to do something for Katherine, and I just like doing it." Kial King, who was unable to attend, was named Young Citizen of the Year for his contribution as president to the Katherine Pirates Rugby Union club, an AFL coach and organiser of regional sports events for school kids. Former Cadet Warrant Officer Mitchell Hordern won the Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award for demonstrating the values of leadership and service during his time as a cadet with the Royal Australian Air Force. At just 18, and after graduating high school last year, he will join the RAAF as a serving member later this year. if you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

