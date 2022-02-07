news, local-news, McDonalds break in, McDonalds theft, Red Rooster break in, Red Rooster theft, Katherine businesses attacked

Police have confirmed a group of youths are behind the unlawful attacks on Katherine businesses last week. Katherine fast food chains, McDonalds and Red Rooster, were victims of violent attacks on Tuesday February 1. Northern Territory Police said they were continuing to investigate the break-ins. "A group of youths were seen on CCTV, smashing windows and causing property damage in one venue, while at the other property, unknown offenders broke glass and stole an empty till drawer," Northern Territory Police said. "Police are reviewing the footage and investigations are underway to identify and apprehend the offenders." McDonalds Australia said this was not the first attack on the Katherine business. "McDonald's can confirm that two attempted robberies took place at the Katherine restaurant. The first around 3am Sunday morning (January 30) and the second around 2:00am on Tuesday morning (February 1)," the company said. "We are assisting police with their investigation. "The safety of our people and customers is our top priority. We have a number of security measures in place, such as CCTV, and offer support to crew involved in such incidents."

