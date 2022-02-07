Katherine reports 194 active COVID-19 cases

coronavirus,

Katherine has recorded almost 200 active COVID-19 cases, as the town remains isolated from the Northern Territory Biosecurity Zones. Northern Territory Health has confirmed as of 8pm February 6, Katherine had recorded 194 active COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spread across the state. Katherine remains excluded from the Biosecurity Zones which were imposed by the Federal Government across the Northern Territory last week, to reduce the spread of the virus to remote communities. Katherine Town Council Mayor Elisabeth Clark didn't seem troubled by Katherine's exclusion from the Biosecurity Zones stating we all have a part to play in keeping communities safe. "The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live our lives and interact with others. The COVID-19 pandemic has also brought to light the concerns of people's wellbeing and safety," Cr Clark said. "If putting the biosecurity zones or bubbles in place will help slow the spread of Covid and allow people to get the vaccinated - well that's what needs to be done, low vaccination zones need the attention and focus. "We all have to play a part in ensuring the safety of our community, those surrounding communities and looking after those who are deemed vulnerable." OTHER NEWS: Police call for information on Katherine car fire Katherine locals wanted for Drought Resilience Leaders Development Program NT police officer to appear in Katherine Court Biosecurity zones established to protect remote communities in the NT There were 831 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Northern Territory in the 24 hours to 8pm on 6 February. Of these, 672 were positive cases from a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). There were 532 new cases recorded in the Top End Region, 120 in Central Australia, 19 in the East Arnhem region, 20 in the Big Rivers region, 25 in the Barkly region and 115 are under investigation. There are currently 156 patients in hospital, with 29 patients requiring oxygen. There are three patients in ICU. The number of active cases in the NT is about 7370. With Biosecurity Zones enforced, all persons entering the Northern Territory are required to complete a Border Entry Form prior to arriving. Secure NT spokesperson said random checks of arrivals would be conducted at airports by Health Staff. "Police will continue to focus on vehicles with interstate registrations, with support from ANPRs in multiple locations across the Territory. "Anyone found to have entered the NT without completing a Border Entry Form may be subject to a fine. "Transport of food and essential supplies will continue."

