A new recycling centre could be built in Katherine by April 2024 if a feasibility study proves it is viable. The Territory and Australian governments announced an $11 million investment in new recycling infrastructure this week, with $7.2 million assigned to a new recycling facility in Katherine. Minister of Environment, Eva Lawler, said the Materials Recovery Centre was still in the development stage. "The circular economy strategy we are currently putting together will focus on a feasibility study for this facility," Minister Lawler said. "It will be a hub and spoke model, however it will be used to recycle items such as tyres, plastic and metal. "The biggest single investment in recycling infrastructure in the Territory, ensuring more access to recycling opportunities in remote and regional areas." Katherine to receive $7.2M for Materials Recovery Facility recycling set-up Katherine reports 194 active COVID-19 cases Ms Lawler said this agreement would see investment in the Katherine, subject to a feasibility assessment. "The work that Katherine Town Council and Big Rivers Waste Management Group have done to date will be the basis for moving forward," she said. "As discussed prior to Xmas with the Big River Waste Management Group, government would like to work BRWMG, KTC, other surrounding local governments and the NT's waste and recycling industry areas to deliver this project. "The project needs to be completed by April 2024." Minister Lawler said this funding would help "keep waste off country." "We are managing to do this in the Top End region and Alice Springs region, however we need to assist in the Big Rivers region," she said. "This hub will help us grow our waste industry into a $100 million industry, which will create more jobs."

