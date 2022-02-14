2022 Katherine tennis season commences with open day

news, local-news,

Katherine Tennis Club has kicked off the new year with an open day, to attract locals back to the courts. About 20 players attended the Open Club Fun Day on Saturday February 12, commencing the start of the 2022 season. Katherine Tennis Club president Greg Dickson said it was a great way to welcome everyone back to the courts after the Christmas break. "It was nice opening up the club and inviting anyone to come down for a hit," Mr Dickson said. "Katherine has a high turn over of people and we know we have new people coming into town each year, so it gives them a chance to come and check out the club. "Also members haven't been playing tennis over the break so it was a good way to get the year started." Mr Dickson said the sport of tennis didn't discriminate and was fantastic for people of all ages and abilities. OTHER NEWS: Katherine resident speaks out against juvenile crime, "enough is enough" Feasibility study to confirm if Katherine's new recycling centre will go ahead Real estate agent calls for developers to invest in affordable housing in Katherine. Katherine to receive $7.2M for Materials Recovery Facility recycling set-up Freight moving at a snail's pace back up to Katherine and Darwin as Stuart Highway reopens "It's a great family sport and social sport," he said. "We have a nice group of people here and everyone is welcome. "Every town everywhere has a tennis club and in Katherine we are lucky that it is run by volunteers so it is cheaper to play here then in bigger cities." Katherine Tennis is also beginning to plan future events in 2022. "We run social tennis every Sunday at 6pm. We also have a six week program of coaching each term. That will start at the end of this month with junior coaching," Mr Dickson said. "We also have our big Katherine Open in May, a big event we work towards each year. "It draws a lot of players from Darwin, which is part of the national tennis calendar. We usually see 80-100 players and only a quarter of those are locals." Mr Dickson said COVID-19 had impacted player numbers. "People are still getting sick, and are nervous about getting out and about, so it is still impacting numbers," he said. "Membership is open, so members can come use the courts at anytime."

