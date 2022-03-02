Flinders University welcomes funding to boost training in Katherine

news, local-news,

Flinders University has welcomed $1.9 million funding from the Federal Government to boost allied health student placement program in Katherine. Regional Health Minister, Dr David Gillespie made the announcement in Katherine on Tuesday March 1 to expand the speech pathology student placement program as well as introduce an occupational therapy student placement program. Director of Flinders University's Katherine campus Associate Professor Sue Lenthall welcomed the almost $2 million Commonwealth grant which will fund programs until 2024. "It will give health students the opportunity to train in rural and remote communities, with the aim of recruiting and retaining students to those areas following graduation," Associate Professor Lenthall said. "Katherine is one of two Flinders University sites to have received the grant - the other being the Riverland, Mallee and Coorong region in rural South Australia." READ MORE: Associate Professor Lenthall said the program would not only train the next generation of allied health professionals but also provide much needed healthcare services to the Katherine region. "The funding will provide a workforce pipeline of students to potentially return as graduates following positive service-learning experiences in the remote Katherine region," Associate Professor Lenthall said. "Each year Flinders University facilitates placements in the Northern Territory for more than 400 nursing and allied health students from Universities across Australia. Between 2016-2019, just over one-third of students undertaking a placement in the Northern Territory took up positions in rural and remote Australia following graduation and 81 per cent reported that the positive experience led them to consider working in the NT." Flinders University will spend $1 million of the grant on increasing accommodation at Katherine to help expand the program, with the number of beds to grow from 14 to more than 20. "Accommodation stops us from taking more students. With placements to increase, the extra accommodation will really contribute to Katherine's economy, and our ability to grow the program," Associate Professor Lenthall said. Currently sixteen speech pathology students rotate through Katherine working at schools each year. This program will be expanded to include 16 occupational therapy students at schools, and a further eight speech therapists and eight OTs at Aboriginal health organisation Wurli-Wurlinjang each year. "This allows Flinders University to expand our activities here and really meet community needs," Associate Professor Lenthall said. Alongside Flinders University students, the program will also be offered to students from other universities looking to complete their placement in a remote location. The grant would also allow for social work students to complete placements with the Katherine West Health Board. Dean Rural and Remote Health Professor Robyn Aitken said Flinders University's primary goal was to improve the health and well-being of the communities it served, lived and worked in. "Flinders is committed to supporting the next generation of health workers to work in a rural or remote location through successful placements and unique experiences. The support given through the RHMT program allows us to expand on the work we are doing," Professor Aitken said. Deputy Dean Rural and Remote Health NT Professor James Smith said the expansion of the program at Katherine reinforced that Flinders University was a university for Territorians. "Flinders University has a long tradition of serving the Territory. It not only produces the next generation of doctors through its successful NT Medical Program; it also provides opportunities for students in nursing and allied health across Australia to experience working in rural and remote locations in the NT," Professor Smith said. "This program is helping to make a positive impact on the Katherine region, and it's important as a university that we support and create change to improve health outcomes." The NT Medical Program is a Territory success story with 92 per cent of students who entered the program being NT residents, and more than half (54 per cent) stay in the Territory long term. Kylie Stothers Director of Indigenous Allied Health Australia Workforce Development is a proud Jawoyn woman from Katherine and said IAHA welcomed the announcement that Flinders University had been awarded the grant. "We're pleased to partner with them on this important work. Kylie Stothers Director of Indigenous Allied Health Australia Workforce Development is a proud Jawoyn woman from Katherine and said IAHA welcomed the announcement that Flinders University had been awarded the grant. "We're pleased to partner with them on this important work. We know that the allied health workforce plays a key role in improving the health and wellbeing outcomes of our communities, and clinical placement experiences in Katherine is an important strategy to developing the workforce locally," Ms Stothers said. Three full-time positions - a speech pathology supervisor OT supervisor and Aboriginal allied health assistant, and a part time social work position, will be funded through the grant. An eight-seater vehicle will also be purchased to allow students on placement to attend cultural training and experiences in remote communities.

