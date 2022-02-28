Man arrested following Victoria-Daly District drug operation

news, local-news,

Northern Territory Police have arrested a 52-year-old man following an operation targeting the supply of illicit drugs into remote communities. Over the weekend (February 26-27), members executed a search warrant on the man's place of employment and residential address, locating a cache of cannabis, cash and other items indicative of drug supply. The man was arrested on site and has been charged with supply less than commercial quantity of schedule two dangerous drug to Indigenous community, possess schedule two dangerous drug - traffickable quantity and possess proceeds of crime. READ MORE: He was remanded in custody to appear in Katherine Local Court on 28 February 2022. His employers have also terminated his contract. Acting Senior Sergeant David Young said, "This is a great result that will impact the flow of cannabis into this community, which will in turn have a positive effect in reducing property crime and social harm." "Northern Territory Police will continue to target those who seek to profit from exploiting the vulnerable people in our community."

