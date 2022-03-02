NT's emergency services yet to be called upon for flood assistance

news, local-news,

Queensland and New South Wales are yet to call upon the Northern Territory for support as flooding continues to impact south east communities. As south east Queensland experiences the aftermath of flooding from a slow moving coastal trough, New South Wales remain in the thick of it with flooding headed south to Sydney. When the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services were questioned if they had sent reinforcements to flood affected areas, Chief Fire Officer Mark Spain said "neither jurisdiction had requested assistance from interstate as yet." "Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services have not sent any personnel to assist with the flood response to date," Officer Spain said. "Queensland did request assistance for a specialist capability that NTPFES does not have. If requested, NTPFES will offer assistance that falls within existing capabilities." On Sunday February 27, Queensland State Operations Centre requested assistance through the National Resource Sharing Centre to coordinate interstate requests for assistance. READ MORE: A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said QFES had gratefully welcomed swiftwater-trained personnel from Fire Rescue Victoria, earlier this week. "In addition to significant local resources, currently, there are more than 150 QFES personnel deployed from other parts of the state to southern Queensland to assist with flood response and recovery, including Fire and Rescue Service (FRS) swiftwater rescue personnel and SES volunteers from north Queensland. Other parts of the state have indicated they have capacity to assist, if required," the QFES spokesperson said. South east Queensland has been pummelled with thunderstorms and giant hail overnight (March 2) with more rain on the way, meanwhile in New South Wales flooding has closed streets and schools as rain continues.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/8d4d5993-bf6f-44e0-b6c6-2883ae50ede9.jpeg/r2_0_958_540_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg