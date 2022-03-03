Biosecurity Zones to be lifted across Northern Land Councils tonight

news, local-news,

The Northern Territory's Biosecurity Zones will be lifted across Northern Land Councils at midnight tonight after the Commonwealth and Territory governments agreed not to extend the orders. Biosecurity Zones were enforced on February 2 to protect remote communities following a rise in COVID-19 cases across the state. Since the peak of COVID-19 had passed, governments had started reeling back restrictions including mask mandates, checking in and now biosecurity zones. Northern Land Council Chair Samuel Bush-Blanasi, said the biosecurity zones had done their job. "Traditional owners and community members wanted to slow down the spread of COVID out bush and give everyone a chance to get their second and third jabs. The Biosecurity Zones helped slow things down. They've done their job." The Biosecurity Zones in the NLC region will officially end at 11.59pm on Thursday March 3. NLC Chief Executive Officer, Joe Martin-Jard, said this meant non-essential workers travelling into and out of the Biosecurity Zones no longer need to get an exemption. "Even though the Biosecurity Zones end on Friday, people still need to follow the Chief Health Officer's directions. And people who want to enter Aboriginal land in the NLC area still need to apply for a permit in the usual way through the NLC," said Mr Martin-Jard. "I would like to thank everyone who has helped implement the Biosecurity Zones, in particular Larrakia Nation in Darwin and the Aboriginal community controlled and government health services across the Top End." Mr Bush-Blanasi cautioned against complacency. "COVID is out there now. We need to prepare for the next wave because COVID is not going away. That means everyone getting all their jabs and making sure our kids from five years old and up also get fully vaccinated." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/e0835c43-7604-40bf-83e0-ff8162076e61.jpeg/r4_0_1193_672_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg