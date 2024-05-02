Shaun Healy honoured with Cattlemen's Life Members' Medal

Shaun Healy has been awarded the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association's prestigious Life Members' Medal for 2024.
The award recognised Mr Healy's "remarkable contributions to the agricultural landscape of the Northern Territory and his unwavering dedication to the industry".
"As Shaun is presented with the NTCA Life Members' Medal for 2024, we commend him for his outstanding contributions to the pastoral industry of the Northern Territory," NT Cattlemen's Association spokesman Sam McBean said.
"His tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed, and we are immensely grateful for his dedication to advancing the interests of our members and our community."
Since beginning his journey in 1997, Mr Healy has been a steadfast figure in the agricultural community, serving in various capacities that have significantly impacted the industry.
From his tenure at Dalgety Darwin to his current role as Manager of Nutrien in Darwin, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to excellence and service.
Mr Healy's leadership at Nutrien has been characterised by innovation and a profound understanding of the needs of the agricultural sector.
His initiatives, such as the fly-tagging rotation program, exemplify his dedication to ensuring the success and sustainability of agricultural enterprises in the Northern Territory.
Beyond his professional endeavours, Mr Healy is deeply involved in the community, supporting numerous activities and fostering genuine relationships with clients and friends alike.
His humility, integrity, and professionalism have earned him the respect and admiration of all those he has worked with.
