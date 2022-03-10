Police call for witnesses into Katherine robbery

news, local-news,

Northern Territory Police are calling for witnesses in relation to a robbery in Katherine on at the weekend. At around 5:30pm on Saturday 5 March, five youths were allegedly involved in a robbery at a commercial business on Grevillea Road allegedly stealing a number of small items. Two of the youths have allegedly assaulted an employee before all five fled the scene. A 13-year-old female has been arrested and was later charged with stealing and assault. READ MORE: Investigations are ongoing and police are calling for the two witnesses who were inside the business during the robbery to make contact with police. Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Lawson said, "Police are aware of the identities of the remaining four offenders, however, we are urging the pair who were inside the business to make contact on 131 444 as they both have information that can assist police with their inquiries. "Anyone with information in relation to this incident is also urged to make contact. Please quote reference 9942858." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/aeffdbc6-a195-4f4c-8119-857ec3edd0db.jpeg/r2_0_767_432_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg