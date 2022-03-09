MyKatherine voucher scheme to boost local spending

news, local-news,

The highly popular myKatherine voucher scheme will continue with a fresh injection of co-funding. The Territory Labor Government has kicked in $80,000, and the Katherine Town Council an additional $40,000 for a total funding pool of $120,000. The program was reinstated last December to support the local community after extended lockdowns and over $75,000 out of the original $100K funding pool has been already used, delivering over $600,000 of local economic benefits. Over 50 local businesses are currently enrolled in the myKatherine program. Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said the program allowed businesses to stay viable particularly in the quiet period. "Which means throughout the year residents and tourists can continue to experience a thriving town,"Cr Clark said. "The goal of the myKatherine voucher scheme is for people to do their shopping here. It's a win-win as the community get a discount and businesses see an increase in sales. It's great that it has been continued as we know it has been successful in keeping money flowing locally." READ MORE: Residents and tourists can register for the buy local discount program to receive and redeem vouchers via a web application using mobile devices to spend at participating businesses. Every registered user receives $40 worth of myKatherine discount vouchers upon registration and these are replenished every 24 hours until all the program funds are redeemed. The business-boosting scheme aims to encourage local spending and help drive the Territory's economy, supporting food, retail, hospitality and tourism small-businesses operating a shopfront in the Katherine municipality. Member for Arnhem Selena Uibo said the vouchers were popular in Katherine providing a welcomed boost to local businesses, and offer residents an opportunity to snap up bargains. "Available online, the myKatherine vouchers can be used in retail and hospitality outlets; outdoor adventures and more," Ms Uibo said. "People of Katherine have always been keen to support our businesses and this is just more encouragement to keep local money churning through the local economy." The Northern Territory Government is offering a total funding pool worth $1.3 million to local governments to take part in the scheme to boost regional economies. The program supports local businesses and stimulates the economy as the Territory rebounds from the impacts of COVID-19. The first round of funding in 2020/21 generated $12 million of economic benefit for local businesses across the Territory. To sign up go to https://mykatherine.nt.gov.au/ Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/V98HfE2tBQbBkJnZeaDKMw/a0157162-ee60-4adb-ab67-66c6c0c81d13.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg