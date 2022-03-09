FRRR invests $75,591 into NT rural communities to build drought resilience

news, local-news,

Rural communities across the Northern Territory will see a $75,591 boost to help combat future drought in Darwin, Katherine and Kulgera. It stems from the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal (FRRR) $3 million injection to 60 local not-for-profit (NFP) organisations in remote, rural and regional Australia for grassroots initiatives that will build their community's resilience to drought. Funded by the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and a range of other donor partners, the Networks to Build Drought Resilience program focuses on agriculture-dependent communities. It's designed to give local NFPs access to the funds and resources they need to prepare and strengthen their community's response to future drought and climate change. This second round of grants, which range from $10,120 to $150,000, with two NT organisations receiving grants. Young Livestock Exporters Network received $45,867 to support educational opportunities through two training events, a leadership program and stockperson course, designed to bring rural youth together to discuss the impacts of difficult times, including drought. READ MORE: Kulgera Gymkhana Club received $29,724 to upgrade facilities which will support connectedness in the very remote region and improve the community's wellbeing during tough times, including during drought. FRRR CEO Natalie Egleton said the diversity in applications was what allowed these programs to make a meaningful difference in local communities. "We've seen community-led projects that address the needs of First Nations people, women and young people. It's this kind of tailored approach, responding to the unique challenges of each place, that will enable these communities to build long-lasting networks to build their enduring ability to manage the future impacts of drought." Ms Egleton also said that despite facing many challenges, these local organisations were committed to building a better future for their communities in the long run. "Local leaders are so impressive. Many groups were still dealing with the impacts of COVID lockdowns and restrictions, not to mention extreme weather events. These circumstances have left volunteers feeling very fatigued (as we confirmed in our Heartbeat of Rural Australia study last year), and yet these rounds saw proposals for great ideas and innovative projects put forward," she said. "We're proud to partner with the Australian Government on this program, and grateful for the additional funding we have received from our many other donors. These partnerships are vital when it comes to equipping grassroots organisations with the resources, they need to ensure their regions can thrive into the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

