Come and Try Sports Expo draws a crowd

The Come and Try Sports Expo on Saturday March 12 was a busy day as Katherine residents tried out activities on offer from local clubs. Over 350 people are estimated to have walked through the doors at The Y and many of the sports stalls had a setup that allowed participants to try out the sports, including netball, AFL, and hockey. "I went around to each stall and many said they had a lot of people signing up," Katherine Town Council Mayor Lis Clark said. "Some thanked council for putting the event on in support of local clubs." About 20 local organisations and sporting groups took part in the annual event, four stalls withdrawing due to COVID-19. There was something for everyone and a lot of freebies handed out, including water bottles. To see the full Katherine service directory of sports groups that you can get involved with, go to katherine.nt.gov.au/listings/sports-and-recreation.

