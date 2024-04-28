Hot Springs now open

The Katherine Hot Springs have finally reopened.
Katherine Town Council announced the opening via its social media accounts.
"For those of you who abided by the rules, for your safety, thank you," the Council said, after locals were observed swimming in the springs before they reopened for the season.
"Please remember the crocodile population in the NT has boomed to an estimated 100,000," KTC said in its post.
"Just because you can't see them, it doesn't mean they are not there.
"So for your own safety and those of your children please practice Crocwise safety standards when swimming in a natural water source in the NT."
