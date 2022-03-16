Man attacked by croc in East Arnhem
A 22-year-old man was bitten by a crocodile on Tuesday in a remote East Arnhem community.
Police in Nhulunbuy received a report that the man was spearfishing around 4am when the crocodile attacked, wounding his arm and leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Senior Sergeant Xavier McMahon said, "Due to the remote location of the incident, a community member transported the victim to Birany Birany. He was then airlifted to Gove District Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition."
This incident is a timely reminder for people to always Be Crocwise in the Top End.
