Man attacked by croc in East Arnhem

A 22-year-old man was bitten by a crocodile on Tuesday in a remote East Arnhem community. Police in Nhulunbuy received a report that the man was spearfishing around 4am when the crocodile attacked, wounding his arm and leg. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Senior Sergeant Xavier McMahon said, "Due to the remote location of the incident, a community member transported the victim to Birany Birany. He was then airlifted to Gove District Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition." This incident is a timely reminder for people to always Be Crocwise in the Top End. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

