Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Welcome to your new Katherine Times website

Samantha Campbell
By Samantha Campbell
March 21 2022 - 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Welcome to your new Katherine Times website

The Katherine Times has switched on a new-look website that will be faster to load and easier to read on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Samantha Campbell

Samantha Campbell

Senior Journalist

Samantha Campbell (nee Walton) has worked for regional and rural publications across News South Wales and Queensland and is currently the senior journalist at the North West Star in Mount Isa. Sam enjoys family life on their cattle station with her husband and two kids and competes in local campdraft and rodeo events. Email: samantha.campbell@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.