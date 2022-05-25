Science communicator Dr Carla Eisemberg hopes this weekend's community night at Charles Darwin University's (CDU) Katherine campus will inspire a new generation of STEM students.
On June 1, Pluto will pass between the Earth and a distant star in an event known as a stellar occultation, and CDU students will team up with NASA scientists to study the celestial phenomenon.
Dr Eisemberg said there is a lot of training on the equipment to be done as the teams only have a fifteen-minute window to observe the event, and CDU would let the public have a sneak preview of what's to come.
"The scientists only have 15 minutes to make the observations they want," Dr Eisemberg said.
"They'll spend three days training on their telescopes so that on the night, it's automatic. So people will be able to come along and see real training happening."
The public viewing night on May 29 starts at 6:30pm, and some of the scientists involved in the Pluto observation will give talks on the occultation and why they chose to follow a career in STEM.
Following this, the public will be allowed to observe the stars and planets through some of the telescopes, an experience Dr Eisemberg said would be "really amazing".
The science communicator said families with children interested in science should come along to the event, as it might inspire the younger generation to follow a STEM pathway after school.
"Space science is such a cool subject," Dr Eisemberg said.
"Many young people interested in STEM are also interested in space and the stars. If they start with something they love and parents keep them engaged, who knows where they might end up?"
Charles Darwin University plans to run more outreach events in Katherine in the coming months, and the next major event will be National Science Week in August, with more details to be released soon.
