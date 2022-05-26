Katherine Town Council is seeking public feedback on the Draft Municipal Plan 2022-2023, a document which will shape the town's future.
The mayor and councillors passed the motion to release the document at the recent Ordinary Council meeting on May 24.
Council CEO Ingrid Stonhill said it was important for residents to engage with the planning process.
"The purpose of the Municipal Plan is to explain to our community where we are going to spend our money, how we govern ourselves, and how we are going to measure ourselves in the future against those service deliveries," she said.
The document's highlights include infrastructure upgrades like a $10 million redevelopment of the Katherine Aquatic Centre and the installation of a tip shop at the local Waste Management Facility.
Other proposals include community events and initiatives, such as the inaugural Katherine Defence Mayoral Ball, alongside continuing events like the Come and Try Sports Expo, the Youth Concert, and Carols by Candlelight.
The document also details how the council plans to measure its success in delivering these projects and initiatives.
The consultation period for the draft Municipal Plan with a draft budget and long-term financial plan is 28 days and will end on June 15.
Copies of the document are available on the Katherine Town Council website, and feedback can be sent to records@ktc.nt.gov.au.
Residents can also request a copy at the Civic Centre.
Katherine Deputy Mayor Kym Henderson encouraged residents to take advantage of the consultation period and also offered to meet with residents to hear what they had to say.
"This is your time to look at it," Cr Henderson said.
"If you want to see what we are doing over the next 12 months and have your say, this is your chance."
