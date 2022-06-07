Big crowds for Junk Fest 2022

Katherine's Junk Fest 2022 attracted one of its biggest ever crowds, with 2600 locals and visitors heading through the gates on Saturday night.
Punters were treated to an array of all things junk - from sculptures on display, to handmade outfits to live performances.
Advertisement
With the aim of starting conversations about waste and how much people consume, Katherine Regional Arts executive officer, Jacinta Mooney, said this year's festival was one of the best yet.
"It was fabulous, and just such a cross section of the community [was represented]," she said.
After the 2021 festival brought 1700 people through the gate, Ms Mooney said this year's event was popular among locals and visitors alike.
Barung-formed band Blekbala Mujik was among the acts on the line-up, with prizes awarded for the most inspired junk creations.
Max Paez won $1000 for his outfit which was made primarily of chicken and horse food bags.
"I also had some shoes made out of the blue rubber mats you find on a kids' playground and some whipper snipper cables," he said.
"And my top made out of flyscreen mesh and hemmed that with an extension lead."
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Katherine Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great area.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
DO YOU HAVE SOMETHING TO SAY?: Send letters to the editor or story tips to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.