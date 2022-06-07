Katherine Times
Big crowds for Junk Fest 2022

Sarah Matthews
By Sarah Matthews
Updated June 7 2022 - 6:37am, first published 1:23am
Junk Fashion this year was truly an all-ages affair. Picture: Supplied

Katherine's Junk Fest 2022 attracted one of its biggest ever crowds, with 2600 locals and visitors heading through the gates on Saturday night.

