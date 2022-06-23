Community Markets
Have some retail therapy
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Fundraising Trivia
Get behind a good cause
Come to Katherine Country Club on June 25 for a trivia night to help riders Jess and Nat raise funds ahead of the Mongol Derby. Register to attend at aapevents.eventsair.com/jntrivia/registration/Site/Register.
Mataranka Markets
Sunday shopping
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors who want to set up a stall.
Djarmalak
Get immersed in culture
Djilpin Arts invites Katherine residents to immerse themselves in a cultural landscape of renewal and celebration at Beswick/Wugularr from June 26. For schedule and tickets, head to djilpinarts.org.au/djarmalak.
School Holiday Activities
Keep kids entertained
Katherine Town Council is hosting a range of activities to keep kids entertained during the school holidays, starting from June 27. Full program available on the council's website.
Not the Park Run
Run wild
Katherine Multisport Club hosts a weekly 5km road run on Saturdays from 7am. Meet at the Pop Rocket Cafe and to sign up email the club at kmsclub@gmail.com.
20 Years of Djilpin
Exhibition opens
The Djarmalak: Come Together exhibition celebrating 20 years of Djilpin Arts runs until July 30 at Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts & Culture Centre.
Kids' Concert
Family friendly fun
ARIA Award-winning children's artists Teeny Tiny Stevies are coming to Katherine on July 3 as part of a national tour. For more details head to gyracc.org.au/event/teeny-tiny-stevies-how-to-be-creative/.
Trash Magic
Family theatre
Join Luminous productions on July 6 and July 7 when they bring their latest family-friendly puppet and light show Trash Magic to Katherine. For more details or to book head to artbacknt.com.au/show/trashed/.
Doggy Day
Furry friends
Come to the Civic Centre Lawns on July 9 to register your dog, speak with council officers and veterinarians, visit several dog-related stalls and enter competitions.
Katherine Show & Rodeo
Save the date
The Katherine Show is on again, celebrating its 57th year with a 'Back to the Bush' theme. Come to the Katherine Showgrounds on July 15 and July 16 for the best of local crafts, cooking and competitions including dog jumping, lawn mower racing and the Rodeo.
