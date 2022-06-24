Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

CDU to send first ever team to Indigenous Nationals in Brisbane

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 24 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HISTORY: Charles Darwin University will field their first ever team at the Indigenous Nationals sporting event in Brisbane this weekend. Photo: Supplied.

First Nations athletes from Charles Darwin University (CDU) will make history next week becoming the first team from the university to compete in the Indigenous Nationals in Brisbane.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.