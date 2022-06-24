First Nations athletes from Charles Darwin University (CDU) will make history next week becoming the first team from the university to compete in the Indigenous Nationals in Brisbane.
The Indigenous Nationals is a week-long multisport competition which brings together indigenous student-athletes from universities all across Australia.
CDU's team will be called Dangudbila, the Larrakia word for Kangaroo, with students competing in touch football, netball, basketball and volleyball.
The team hopes that their participation this year will build strong connections and create future pathways for future students.
Student athlete Teegan Wattam of Howard River Park is a proud Larrakia women who is studying a Bachelor of Health Science, Master of Speech and Language Therapy at CDU.
Ms Wattam said she is pleased to represent the Territory on a national level as a part of the competition.
"The Indigenous Nationals is not only about gathering to play sport, it's also about having a yarn with our mob about our culture, university and life experiences and building connections with each other," she said.
"As the first CDU team, we have an opportunity to be role models and inspire younger generations of our mob to go to university and participate in these great opportunities."
CDU Deputy Vice-Chancellor First Nations Leadership Professor Reuben Bolt said the event will encourage students to gain independence and develop their teamwork skills.
"The event is a celebration of First Nations culture and reinforces identity through unity, health, fitness and well-being," he said.
Professor Bolt competed in the competition in the late 1990s as a student in Sydney when it was known as the Indigenous Uni Games.
"I was a student then, studying at the University of Sydney. It gave us an opportunity to network with other Indigenous students across the country and come together to compete," he said.
CDU Indigenous Nationals Coordinator Jeannette O'Brien said the competition will allow students to celebrate their rich sporting culture.
"This is an opportunity for First Nations students to participate in a national sporting competition with the goal to make it an annual event for CDU students to attend every year," Ms O'Brien said.
Students were presented with their team uniforms by Vice-Chancellor Professor Scott Bowman and Professor Bolt at the Casuarina campus before flying out.
The artwork for the uniforms was supplied by art student Raquel Larkins who chose the Aboriginal meeting place symbol as the central focus point to symbolise everyone coming together on common ground.
The Indigenous Nationals will start this Sunday and run until June 30.
