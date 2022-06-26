Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

A NASA rocket is launching from the Arnhem Space Centre in the Northern Territory

By Brad Tucker
June 26 2022 - 12:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A NASA rocket will launch at Arnhem Space Centre. Picture: Equatorial Launch Australia

Australia is about to launch into space. A NASA sounding rocket is scheduled to launch from the Arnhem Space Centre, located on Yolngu Country outside of Nhulunbuy at 10.44pm local time on June 26.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.