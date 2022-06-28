The Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture will be held for the first time on Gurindji Country this year at the birthplace of Aboriginal Land Rights.
The annual lecture will be delivered at Kalkarindji/Daguragu, formerly known as Wave Hill, to commemorate the Wave Hill Station walk-off by Gurindji stockmen and their families in August 1966.
Advertisement
The walk-off was led by Gurindji man Vincent Lingiari and lasted for seven years and proved to be a significant catalyst for recognition of Aboriginal land rights not only in the Northern Territory, but across Australia.
In August 1975, the strike prompted Prime Minister Gough Whitlam, after brokering an agreement with the landowners, to hand back the rights of a piece of land back to the Gurindji people in a landmark handover ceremony.
Kaurareg Aboriginal and Kalkagal, Erubamle Torres Strait Islander man and advocate for the Uluru Statement from the Heart Thomas Mayor said this year's lecture would be a great chance to unite people.
"There is no better place to deliver the Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture than on Gurindji Country where the people sparked great progress in land rights and equality," he said.
"This lecture comes at crucial time, with a change of Government, First Nations people can draw on the inspiring acts of courage from Vincent Lingiari and the Gurindji people and win a referendum to find a First Nations voice."
Mr Mayor is an author, union official and a campaigner for social justice causes, and will deliver the lecture on August 26.
His lecture will be titled Walking on our land our way - The momentum towards a constitutional right to be heard and will pay homage to Vincent Lingiari's legacy and the courage of the Gurindji people.
Deputy Vice-Chancellor of First Nations Leadership at Charles Darwin University (CDU) Professor Reuben Bolt said the University was proud to work in partnership to present the lecture.
"The Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture commemorates a key moment in First Nations history, and we must continue to work towards strengthening the relationship between First Nations and non-Indigenous peoples," he said.
The lecture will be delivered as part of the Gurindji Freedom Day Festival in Kalkarindji which festival coordinator and proud Gurindji man Roby Roy said will provide an opportunity for people to connect with the Gurindji community.
"The festival is a chance to encourage people from all walks of life to come out on country, learn and celebrate all Aboriginal people, their cultures and histories," Mr Roy said.
The Freedom Day Festival will run for three days from August 26 to 28.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.