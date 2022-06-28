Katherine Times
Birthplace of Aboriginal land rights to host annual Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture for first time

JC
By Jeremy Cook
June 28 2022 - 5:00am
LAND RIGHTS: The annual lecture will be delivered as part of the Gurindji Freedom Day Festival held in Kalkarindji for three days in August. Picture: supplied.

The Vincent Lingiari Memorial Lecture will be held for the first time on Gurindji Country this year at the birthplace of Aboriginal Land Rights.

