Pine Creek's annual Gold Rush Festival will make its return this weekend after COVID forced the cancellation of last year's event.
The festival will welcome visitors from all around the country on July 1 and 2 to celebrate Pine Creek's gold mining heritage.
Festival organisers have prepared a community celebration full of art, history, damper-making, gold panning competitions, and live music to mark the festival's long awaited return.
The festival will kick off July 1 with a community photography and art exhibition at the Station Masters House which will showcase artistic talent from the local area.
Secretary and treasurer of the Pine Creek Heritage and Tourist Association (PCHTA) Gaye Lawrence said bringing locals and visitors together after being cut off for so long during COVID had the whole community buzzing.
"There are some really great entrants in this year's art and photography competition, and I'm so excited that we are going to be able to show them off in the exhibition opening," Mr Lawrence said.
"A massive thanks to the local member for Daly, Dheran Young, for providing the $1,000 cash prize for the winning artwork, and two $100 awards for the junior photography prize."
The Northern Territory Government will host a fireworks display at 7pm on day one of the festival to celebrate Territory Day.
Day two of the festival will celebrate Pine Creek's rich gold mining history with a gold panning competition and a performance from the Chung Wah Dragon dancers to pay tribute to the Chinese heritage of Pine Creek's goldfields.
Damper making, market stalls, food and drink will be on offer from Miners Park throughout the day as well as a family friendly live music performance later in the afternoon.
Victoria Daly Regional Councillor for Pine Creek Yvette Williams said the festival was the perfect way to celebrate the town's rich history.
"The weekend is absolutely a dry season highlight, and it's been so great to see the community come together to throw the event," Williams said.
I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.
