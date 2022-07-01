Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Pine Creek's Gold Rush Festival returns for 2022

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated July 1 2022 - 5:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pine Creek's annual Gold Rush Festival makes its return this weekend after COVID forced the cancellation of last year's event. Picture supplied.

Pine Creek's annual Gold Rush Festival will make its return this weekend after COVID forced the cancellation of last year's event.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

I'm a journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, the Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times. I've previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio covering politics, social justice and local community news.

More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.