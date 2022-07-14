Keep kids entertained
It's the last week of Katherine Town Council's school holiday program, which ends on July 16. Check out the full program on the council's website.
Katherine Cinema 3
Come to Katherine Cinema 3 on July 14, for Flickerfest, a short film festival showing the best Australian filmmakers have to offer. Tickets available on the festival website at flickerfest.com.au/tour/katherine/
Come on down
The Katherine Show is on again, celebrating its 57th year with a 'Back to the Bush' theme. Come to the Katherine Showgrounds on July 15 and July 16 for the best of local crafts, cooking and competitions including dog jumping, lawn mower racing and the Rodeo.
Sunday series
The next instalment of the Djarmalak - Come Together Sunday Series takes place July 24. Join Djilpin Arts in the remote community of Beswick/Wugularr for workshops, waterfall tours and more.
Music under the stars
Golden Guitar winner Luke O'Shea is coming to Katherine on July 29 from 7pm. Come to the Katherine Outback Experience for a night of live music under the stars. Tickets available on Humantix.
Get fighting fit
Come to The Y Katherine's Launch Week between July 25-29 for a free week of fun, food and fitness classes. Class timetables available on The Y Katherine Facebook page.
Proud tradition
Celebrating the Katherine region and supporting remote communities, the Barunga Festival is on from August 12-14. Tickets available on Moshtix or at the gate.
Have some retail therapy
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Make a splash
Come to Katherine Aquatic Centre for a variety of water-based fitness activities including Aqua Aerobics and swimming lessons. For session times or to book visit katherineaquaticcentre.com.au.
Sunday shopping
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors who want to set up a stall.
Run wild
Katherine Multisport Club hosts a weekly 5km road run on Saturdays from 7am. Meet at the Pop Rocket Cafe and to sign up email the club at kmsclub@gmail.com.
Let us know
Send your items to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
