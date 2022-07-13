Katherine Times
A free tax clinic run by university students is coming to Katherine next month

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
July 13 2022 - 5:00am
A free tax clinic run by Charles Darwin University is coming to Katherine in August. Picture supplied.

A free tax clinic for lower-income earners, not-for-profit organisations and migrants across the Northern Territory is coming to Katherine.

