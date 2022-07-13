A free tax clinic for lower-income earners, not-for-profit organisations and migrants across the Northern Territory is coming to Katherine.
Run by accounting students from Charles Darwin University (CDU), the clinic operates in partnership with SAMAF Accountants and Consultants, and is supported by the Australian Taxation Office.
Accounting Lecturer at the university's Asia Pacific College of Business and Law, Raul David, said not only would the public get free tax help, but it would be a vital learning experience for the students involved.
"We understand that for most Territorians, tax time is a daunting time," Mr David said.
"Many people, including micro and small businesses and especially those in vulnerable situations, could not afford to hire tax accountants to manage their affairs.
"Our objective is to help our NT community and provide practical real work experience to our CDU accounting students which allows them to be job-ready at the completion of their qualifications."
Services will be provided in languages other than English including Urdu, Gujarati, Swahili, Cantonese, Vietnamese, Arabic and many more.
Eligible customers include those who earn $60,000 or less, small businesses, not-for-profits and small charities.
The CDU Tax Clinic will be at the Oasis shopping centre from August 16-17, and bookings for online meetings can also be arranged for remote Territorians.
I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community
