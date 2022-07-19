Katherine Times
Katherine Town Council is hosting a weekly pop-up food van event through to the end of August

Joe Colbrook
Joe Colbrook
July 19 2022 - 5:00am
Food vans will roll into Katherine twice a week until the end of August. Picture by Katherine Town Council.

Food vans will roll into the CBD car park, next to Katherine Cinema 3, until the end of August, offering residents a festival of flavour.

I am the Journalist for the Jimboomba Times, covering the stories that matter to the community

