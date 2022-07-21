Sunday series
The next instalment of the Djarmalak - Come Together Sunday Series takes place July 24. Join Djilpin Arts in the remote community of Beswick/Wugularr for workshops, waterfall tours and more.
Dry season festival of food
Katherine Town Council will kick off a festival of food vans at 5:30pm on July 28. Come to the CBD car park and enjoy a selection of cuisines.
Prove your mettle
Registrations for Katherine Volleyball Club's mixed tournament close on July 29. Get a team together and sign up at revolutionise.com.au/kvc/.
Music under the stars
Golden Guitar winner Luke O'Shea is coming to Katherine on July 29 from 7pm. Come to the Katherine Outback Experience for a night of live music under the stars. Tickets available on Humantix.
Get fighting fit
Come to The Y Katherine's Launch Week between July 25-29 for a free week of fun, food and fitness classes. Class timetables available on The Y Katherine Facebook page.
A great day out
The Timber Creek Festival is on again this year, from 3-8pm on Saturday July 30. The family-friendly event features live music, a jumping castle, market stalls and more.
Proud tradition
Celebrating the Katherine region and supporting remote communities, the Barunga Festival is on from August 12-14. Tickets available on Moshtix or at the gate.
Activities for all ages
Katherine Public Library hosts regular activity sessions for children of all ages, from Toddler Rhyme Time on Tuesdays through to Dungeons and Dragons on Friday afternoons. For schedule visit the Katherine Town Council website.
Have some retail therapy
The Katherine Community Market runs every Saturday from 8:30am-12pm at the Lindsay Street Complex. Support local small businesses and meet local creatives.
Make a splash
Come to Katherine Aquatic Centre for a variety of water-based fitness activities including Aqua Aerobics and swimming lessons. For session times or to book visit katherineaquaticcentre.com.au.
Sunday shopping
The Mataranka Markets run every Sunday in the park until September from 9am-12pm. Free sites are also available for vendors who want to set up a stall.
Run wild
Katherine Multisport Club hosts a weekly 5km road run on Saturdays from 7am. Meet at the Pop Rocket Cafe and to sign up email the club at kmsclub@gmail.com.
Let us know
Send your items to editor.kathtimes@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
