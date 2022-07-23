Tying the laces of his hiking boots, a Northern Territory local noticed a small piece of black rock on the ground next to his foot - so small it could have easily been missed, yet so big in historic significance.
Little did the modern-day explorer know that the rock, just smaller than a 50 cent piece, would send him 60,000 years back in time.
Advertisement
Darwin-local John Beasy was scouting through a remote area of the Northern Territory, on a stretch of land that was once home to the Indigenous Wulwulam people, when the small piece of carved basalt caught his eye.
"The entire area was exclusively covered in sandstone. The shiny piece of black basalt didn't belong here," he said.
"It had carved, sharp edges and a sharp, pointy tip. It didn't take long to work out that I nearly stepped on an ancient spear or arrow head."
Over the next hour, across an area of about 30 by 50 meters, Mr Beasy found thousands of basalt rocks that had been turned into small but deadly tips.
"This would have been the place where thousands of years ago Indigenous people gathered to make their weapons. The sheer number of spear and arrow heads and shards in various states of damage, most of them discarded, indicates that this site was used as an ancient weapons factory.
"I can only imagine the thousands of hours of work that would have gone into making such a huge amount of armaments with primitive rock tools thousands of years ago."
But even more astounding than the number of artefacts is the material the spear and arrow tips were made of.
"The majority of the artefacts are made from hard black basalt rock.
"The entire region is covered in nothing but sandstone, which means that the rocks the weapons were made of had to be imported to the area. This gives this place even greater importance."
Mr Beasy, who has been exploring the Northern Territory for 25 years on foot and horseback, via boat, quadbike, car and helicopter, said while he has found numerous artefacts over the years, the weapons factory north of the small town of Pine Creek, more than 150km south of Darwin, was the most prolific he had ever found.
"The hills and ranges in the area from Pine Creek to the headwaters of the Mary River were the home of a number of Wulwulam families.
"In the 1880s members of the clan were believed to have speared four miners. In retribution, more than 150 Indigenous people were shot, almost completely wiping out the Wulwulam people."
"When you're out bush, you can find all sorts of things if you keep your eyes open", Mr Beasy said.
"But to stumble into an actual weapons factory is a once-in-a-lifetime find.
Advertisement
"The Indigenous culture is the oldest culture on this planet and the traditional custodians have been living here for over 60,000 years, roaming the hills and valleys in the search for shelter and food.
"And not far from weapons factory, on a confluence of three ridgelines, is a large cleared circular area that I believe was used as corroboree place, an ancient traditional gathering site, that would have held great significance for the traditional custodians of this land."
"To think that the oldest continuous living culture on Earth has used this place to come together for rituals and gatherings and to make their weapons, is quite special.
"There are plenty of freshwater springs and it is not far from the headwaters of Depot Creek, making it a perfect spot for living back in those days."
For Mr Beasy, the weapons factory is one of many finds in his 25 years exploring the most remote corners of the Territory.
Advertisement
The history buff said during the 1870s, the first Overland Telegraph line was built in the same area, with construction workers making use of the same freshwater springs.
During his explorations of the area, Mr Beasy also found remains of the Overland Telegraph construction depots.
"Territory surveyor Nick Wilson researched the Overland Telegraph construction in the 1970s, and his brother, my late friend Reg, gave me a copy of the original survey notes to help relocated a section of the original wooden-poled Overland Telegraph line that ran between Hayes Creek and Pine Creek.
"I explored the area on horseback and foot, following portions of the old line, when I discovered pieces of old corrugated iron, saddle remains and hobble chains, old machinery components, cooking utensils and glass bottle stoppers that were common in the 1870s."
For decades, the helicopter pilot of nearly 40 years, navigated across the land with the use of large old maps, but now he uses modern GPS and satellite imagery in combination with his own aerial images and sightings, and often researches areas of interest for days before heading out.
Advertisement
"Sometimes you see significant features like rock walls or water features from the air, while flying over the Top End", he said.
"You then try and find these features again on a satellite images before you work out the best way to get there. A four-wheel drive only gets you so far - and once you get out of the car the real work starts."
The 57-year-old, who works a week-on week-off roster, regularly spends a week at a time in what can only be described as 'the middle of nowhere'.
"I can't really remember the last time I was on a holiday overseas - there is just so much to discover in our own back yard," he said.
"Sometimes you find a significant established track on a satellite image but when you get out there it's obvious that it's just an animal track.
Advertisement
"But for how many thousands of years would wallabies have to hop along the same track along the side of a hill to carve it into the ground to make it visible for a satellite?"
The hobby explorer, who was born in Mildura, but moved to Western Australia with his parents and sister at a young age, said he learned his first outdoor skills as a four-year-old from his father.
"When I was really little my dad took me hunting for rabbits; chasing ferrets down the rabbit holes.
"We also caught yabbies in nets and went fishing in the Murray River."
Additional skills were self-taught by roaming the bush around his hometown of Kalgoorlie throughout his childhood and teenage years.
Advertisement
At the age of 13 he joined the Western Australian Air Training Corps Number 9 Flight where he participated in ground defense outdoor survival training.
Combat survival training he completed when he joined the Australia Navy in 1985 taught Mr Beasy additional outdoor skills.
"I've always loved spending time out the bush," the explorer said.
"You never know what you can find out there. There are so many new and interesting things.
"And being out in the bush by yourself forces you to overcome difficulties and challenges to survive."
Advertisement
"We tell southerners and tourists that everything in the Northern Territory will try and kill you, but in reality most animals will try and stay away from you.
"But you have to remember you're in their territory.
"Spooked, injured or old animals or those nursing their young will attack if they get a chance.
"When you're exploring flat top hills, looking for fresh spring sources, there are normally wild cattle or a wild buffalo who owns that space.
"When you encounter them, things often go awry.
"You can hear the animal coming and you've got about five seconds to get out of their way."
Advertisement
Mr Beasy said one of his most memorable animal encounters occurred one night while he was sleeping in the open, leaning against a tree and his pack.
"The sensation of something touching my face woke me up. Before I was fully awake I could feel it crawl over my head. I brushed it off and felt it on my hand.
"It was a huge big something. I jumped up and shone my torch around - and there were dozens of huge huntsmen around me, on my pack, on me.
"That definitely got my heart racing a bit."
He moved his campsite in the middle of the night, but even at the new camp it took the bushman "some time" to go back to sleep.
"I certainly didn't find this encounter very pleasant. And I haven't slept in the open, leaning against a tree, since then. I normally use hammocks or mozzie domes these days."
Advertisement
While the spider encounter was etched into the explorer's memory, it was bigger animals that posed greater problems in the wild.
"One night I camped at Charles Point on the top of Cox Peninsula, when my old Kelpie Nellie suddenly started growling and carrying on in the middle of the night.
"I got out of my mozzie dome, and shone my torch in the direction where I could hear noises. It looked like a herd of small horses was moving towards my camp. As they came closer I realised they were a group of the biggest pigs I have ever seen. I fired a round or two over their heads to scare them off - and they obligingly left.
"You don't want a bunch of wild pigs to rip your camp or your legs to pieces while you're out there on your own."
Mr Beasy said while close calls with pigs were rare, he had lost count of the times when he came close to the most dangerous animal in the Top End of the Northern Territory - the saltwater crocodile.
Advertisement
"I can't put a number to it, but I've seen hundreds of crocs."
One of the closest calls for Mr Beasy was a fishing trip gone wrong about 40km south of Darwin at a waterhole in the Adelaide River - a waterway with one of the highest crocodile population in the country.
"I found a lagoon that was very isolated and very overgrown and it had danger written all over it.
"I was fishing with a popper lure and had just cast the popper a couple of times when a huge crocodile launched at the lure as I was reeling it in.
"It was about 4.5 to five meters long and must have been hiding in the reeds right next to me."
Advertisement
The saltwater crocodile - an apex predator - grabbed the popper when it was about two or three meters from the tip of the rod. But within a second it either spat it out or let it go before spinning around to look at the fisherman.
"I had a Winchester rifle in my hand while fishing, as one does up here.
"I cocked the hammer with a round in the chamber, pulled the trigger to shoot above its head to scared it, but instead of the rifle going off I heard a dull 'click'.
"At that stage I decided discretion was the better part of valour and I backed away from the water's edge in some hurry.
"The entire time the crocodile eyed me off as if it was contemplating if I would make a good meal. It held me in its gauge with a mean look in his eyes.
"The croc could have easily launched at me instead of the popper.
Advertisement
"It just illustrated how close these killing machines can come without anyone even knowing. If it had chosen me over the popper, this would have been a really close call.
"You don't normally win a fight with a 4.5 meter reptile that's evolved as the ultimate predator over thousands of years."
Mr Beasy said he also had a few lucky escapes that were not related to animals.
"I guess I've been lucky I've never stabbed or shot myself.
"But I had lots of quad bike roll-overs while trying to traverse the country, going over creeks and hills. There were probably too many quadbike rollovers to admit.
Advertisement
"I also tipped my four-wheel-drive on its side a few times, going down embankments, and once I emptied my entire gear into a creek when I forgot to close the back door or the car.
"Only recently I hit a low-hanging tree branch and watched in the side mirror as my roof rack with all my heavy bush and recovery gear fell off the vehicle. It was a challenge to get it back up onto the car."
Mr Beasy said descending down steep rocky slopes on foot had inflicted 'an injury or two' over the years when rocks gave way under his feet causing him to slide down rocky hills.
It is also the tropical climate, especially the extremely hot and humid Build-Up between October and December, that can turn deadly in the Top End of the Northern Territory.
"The don't call the Build-Up 'silly season' for nothing. It messes with people bodies and it's easy to overheat", Mr Beasy said, speaking from experience.
Advertisement
"You just have to stop and sit down and recover. A couple of times I had less than 200 meters to go to the car and just couldn't get there because the body gave up.
"Once, on an extremely hot and humid day, I suffered from severe heat stress and ran out of water. I was only 500 meters from the car but I really couldn't go any further.
"I had to lay down under a tree in the shade and I knew it was serious."
"After about 45 minutes, I pulled myself up on the tree to make a last dash for the car when a brief shower of rain came down.
"It rejuvenated me just enough to make it to the car."
Advertisement
While close calls with animals and the environment 'are always only a few seconds away', Mr Beasy said there were greater challenges to face.
"Being out on your own teaches you to face your fears.
"People think it's scary out in the wild, in the dark, on your own. But over the years I learned the only person you need to fear out there is yourself.
"You are the most powerful person out there, but it's easy to let yourself get to a stage where the mind starts playing tricks on you."
The father-of-three, who lives in the Darwin rural area suburb of Humpty Doo with one of his sons, said his biggest test alone in the bush was the battle against loneliness."
Advertisement
"There is this romanticised idea of the solitary man who lives on his own, hunts and catches fish, lives off the land and in harmony with his environment.
"Truth is - it's a lonely, harsh existence. Harsh is good though as it's a challenge and any challenge is ultimately good for you. But it's hard to overcome loneliness."
For years Mr Beasy took his stallion Manton on his lengthy journeys into the wild.
"After a while, you just want to have someone to talk to. I can go for ten days without seeing a person, but then I stop enjoying being on my own.
"We all think we're exploring new things, but reality is I am probably repeating what my forebearers have done. All those before us faced similar challenges.
Advertisement
"Here I am thinking I am making inroads in being a human being, but there are probably multiple images of me throughout my ancestry of people doing the same things.
"Perhaps these images can be found all the way back to the beginning, when my forbearers were learning the same lessons."
It is one learning in particular that stands out for the 'solitary man' that he believes mankind has to learn 'again and again throughout the centuries'.
"The solitary life teaches you the value of being able to get along with other people," he said.
"It reminds you make the effort to communicate with others, and communicate well.
Advertisement
"People may be your greatest affront but they are also your greatest source of satisfaction.
"In that sense, people are your greatest challenge in life.
"Being able to understand and relate to people is the final frontier and the greatest lesson there is to learn."
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.