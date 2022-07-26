God of Mischief has ties to the Territory

Marvel fans across the globe are rejoicing at the announcement that their favourite mercurial villain is set to return to the screen in Summer 2023, with Marvel Studios officially giving Loki Season 2 a release window for next year.
Currently being produced in and around London, the second season of Loki is set to bring one of Marvel's favourite characters - starred by Tom Hiddleston - back to the screens.
But it is a little-known fact about the God of Mischief actor that will have Territorians even more eager to watch Loki: his ties to the Northern Territory and the Katherine region.
The London-born actor is the great-great grand-son of NT cattle baron Edmund Vesty.
In 1914 the English food producer and exporter Sir Edmund Vestey and his brother acquired the 3,000-square-kilometre Wave Hill Station in the Victoria River region.
It was there in 1966 - while managed by the Vesty brothers - that 200 Gurindji stockmen and their families wrote history in the Wave Hill Walk-off, led by Vincent Lingiari.
The Wave Hill Walk-off inspired the introduction of equal wages for Indigenous workers and paved the way for the Aboriginal Land Rights Act of 1976.
In 2020, 54 years after the walk-off, the Gurindji claim for native title on Wave Hill Station was granted.
I am an award-winning media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcast, as well as photography and videography. I am the NT Correspondent at Australian Community Media and I write for my hometown newspaper, the Katherine Times. I love telling people's stories, and I am passionate about giving those a voice who may otherwise remain unheard. When I am not busy putting pen to paper, I spend time in my garden, go bushwalking or travel across the Northern Territory, Australia or the world. In my spare time I write, illustrate and publish books.
