An elderly couple has died in a single vehicle crash south of Katherine.
Police investigations are underway to uncover the circumstances of the crash, which happened on Monday night near Larrimah, about 190km south of Katherine.
The man and woman, aged 74 and 67, were discovered by a passing motorist, with NT Police first informing the public about the 'traffic related incident' at around 9pm.
Police officers from Mataranka and Maranboy attended the scene, with traffic diversions in place overnight while detectives from the Major Crash Investigation Unit travelled from Darwin to commence investigations.
"This is a tragic way to end a long weekend," Detective Senior Sergeant Corey Borton said
"While we are still investigating the causes of this crash, we'd just remind all road users to take extra care, slow down and take a break if you are travelling long distances."
