Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Katherine Camels beat high flying Bulldogs as finals momentum builds

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 8 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Katherine Camels are headed into the BRFL finals with momentum after beating league leaders Ngukurr Bulldogs 66-60. Picture Katherine Camels Facebook.

The Katherine Camels have ended the regular season on a high after beating the first placed Ngukurr Bulldogs 66-60 on Friday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jeremy Cook

Journalist

Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.