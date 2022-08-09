Economic growth plan launched for Big Rivers region

An economic growth plan for the region was launched in Katherine last week.
The Big Rivers Regional Economic Growth Plan is a collaborative decade-long plan that sets ambitious goals for economic and jobs growth across the 340,000 square kilometres of the Big Rivers region, covering nearly 25 percent of the Northern Territory's land mass.
Big Rivers Regional Economic Growth Committee Chair, Alison Ross, said the plan was striving toward the sustainable growth of the region.
"We have immense economic opportunity in the Big Rivers and our growth plan ensures the region has a focused, collective development effort to make this happen," Ms Ross said.
With the support of key NT Government agencies, the ten-year road map for regional economic growth aims for a strategic goal of a $3 billion economy, 1,000 more jobs and a significantly increased population by 2030.
Developed by an independent advisory committee to Government, made up of regional and Aboriginal leaders across key industries, business and local Government, the plan sets the path to developing infrastructure, improving the liveability of the region, strengthening Aboriginal economic leadership and creating more jobs through sustainable industry growth.
Launched at the Godinymayin Yijard Rivers Arts and Culture Centre last week, the plan serves as a community-led regional master plan and identifies four strategic objectives for growth, including the promotion of the region's competitive advantages that attract investment employment and support for Indigenous people to lead commercial developments on country.
It also aims to change the perception of the region's liveability to grow its population, and coordinate the planning for regional infrastructure and workforce for industry growth.
Chief Minister Natasha Fyles said the NT Government had set up the regional economic growth committees to 'hear (the regions') priorities for investment and renewal'.
"The Big Rivers Regional Economic Growth Committee is locally owned, and it's all about listening to local people about what matters most," she said.
"Each region is diverse and unique, and we will continue to work in partnership with the Regional Economic Growth Committees to ensure the priorities, opportunities and aspirations in each region continue to come from local leadership."
"The Territory is a great place to live, work and raise a family."
