A community effort to tackle an invasive weed in Mataranka has been hailed a success.
The Roper River Landcare Group's Neem Team (RRLG) - a group of members and local residents desperate to control the invasive neem weed, held a Neem Blitz last weekend.
"The woody weed has spread throughout the town, especially along creeks, rivers, national parks and savannah woodland," RRLG secretary Doris Baylis said.
"It has taken us a while to work out the best way to tackle the problem.
"We all volunteer our time in running the Landcare group and our funding is very limited."
The group sourced funding for chemicals from Roper Gulf Regional Council's small grants program, and some government organisations and local businesses provided support by lending equipment or donating diesel.
"If we can stem the tide of neems from town areas, we have a chance for our work on pastoral properties to have an effect," RRLG chair Rosemary Sullivan said.
"It would be great if there was a magic bullet, or some weed superhero who could blast these problems into oblivion on our behalf. Alas, there isn't.
"It is up to the individual, the tenant, the landowner, to deal with their neems."
Ms Sullivan said the group wanted to help and support people to rid their local area of neems.
"We've taken a practical, pragmatic and positive approach.
"Rather than finger-point and criticise, we want to support and encourage people. Ultimately, it is the only way," Ms Sullivan said.
"We need to work with people, and more and more people are responding to that.
"Most people don't want their garden or property choked with invasive plants.
"Once they are cleared, our native bushland is beautiful to behold."
