Katherine Times
Home/News/Local News

Roper River Landcare Group's neem blitz helps Mataranka locals

August 10 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roper River Landcare Group's Neem Team Chair Rosemary Sullivan.

A community effort to tackle an invasive weed in Mataranka has been hailed a success.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.