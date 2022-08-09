Kalkarindji is set to receive an edible garden in a bid to promote healthy eating and change community attitudes to healthy living.
The garden comes as part of a program run by the EON Foundation who have partnered with Aboriginal communities and schools to develop healthy eating habits.
Advertisement
The program will see a section of the Kalkarindji School grounds transformed into an edible bush tucker and sensory garden.
Two more unused plots of land across the community will be transformed into edible gardens with the Victoria Daly Regional Council (VDRC) assisting in this process by clearing the land for the gardens.
EON Foundation's NT Operations Manager Donna Donzow said that working closely with the Kalkarindji School would help educate kids on healthy eating.
"There will be lots of herbs and plants that the kids can touch, smell, and eat ...there will be yarning spaces to learn about what is planted there and how they can use them," Donzow said.
"All our lesson plans are curriculum based, and so will compliment what's happening in the classroom."
The program will attempt to solve the issue of poor eating habits among Aboriginal children.
According to EON Foundation, 94 per cent of Indigenous children have inadequate daily intake of fruit and vegetables, while 60 per cent of children living in remote communities have been impacted by anemia due to poor diet.
Ms Donzow said the program will focus on planting culturally significant species to the Kalkarindji/Daguragu area.
"Anemia has a huge impact on kids and women in community. There's a big push for kids to be eating lots of high protein foods. The boab, which is native to this area, has 23 per cent more iron than a piece of steak," she said.
"With that in mind, we will teach kids how to make food like boab and basil pesto."
The program has been delivered to 39 communities already, educating thousands of children and their families across Western Australia and the Northern Territory about the link between nutrition and health.
Initially, the program begun with one pilot garden at school in the West Kimberley region in Western Australia, and within a few months the children were eating fresh corn, tomatoes and lettuce harvested from the garden they built.
VDRC Mayor Brian Pedwell said that supporting positive community projects made good sense.
"Making sure we are feeding our kids fresh and healthy food has always been a challenge in remote areas, which is why VDRC is incredibly proud to be supporting a program like this," he said.
"If we can empower our communities to grow their own food and learn about healthy eating, the benefits will flow on for years to come."
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.