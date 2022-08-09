Earthquake rocks northern Australia

An earthquake in Indonesia has rocked northern Australia.
The 5.6 magnitude quake was recorded in the Banda Sea, north-west of Darwin, at around 11pm on Tuesday.
Advertisement
It was felt as far south as Katherine and Pine Creek, as well as shaking Western Australia's Kimberley and Dili in East Timor.
There was no tsunami warning issued, with the quake's epicentre located about 1,000km from Darwin, according to Geoscience Australia.
Olympic gold medallist Nova Peris took to social media last night, posting 'Just felt a little earthquake in Darwin'.
Only last week an earthquake was recorded in Pirlangimpi on Melville Island, 120km north of Darwin.
Geoscience Australia reports show that the community, formerly known as Garden Point, was shaken by a 2.7 magnitude quake on August 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.