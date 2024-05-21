Million Dollar Road Trip: One million reasons to visit the NT

The Northern Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition has come to an end with a smiling winner snagging himself a bag of cash, but there is now a new way to becoming a millionaire.
Until September 2024 travellers and locals will have a chance to win $1 million in the Territory's latest tourism campaign - the Million Dollar Road Trip.
Self-drive travellers who stay at participating caravan parks in the NT, visit a local NT Visitor Information Centre, or make a purchase with a participating tourism experience or attraction in the Territory, will have the chance to win the major prize in cash, or runner-up prizes including $10,000 in cash or one of 19 x $500 fuel vouchers.
Chief Minister Eva Lawler said she was excited about the initiative.
"There are a million different reasons to visit the Northern Territory - whether that is catching a million dollar barra or road tripping the Territory," she said.
"There's nowhere better in the world to do a road trip than the Territory - so get ready to make plans to get out and explore what makes the Territory great."
The NT's tourism drive market is worth over $860 million to the economy - which contributes to local jobs and businesses across the NT.
The Million Dollar Road Trip NT, a partnership between the Tourism NT and the Caravan Industry Association of Australia, aims to reach more than 1 million Australians and deliver 5,000 unique competition entries.
Minister for Tourism and Hospitality Joel Bowden said he hoped the Million Dollar Road Trip will encourage travellers to choose the NT for their next drive holiday, incentivise them to explore further off the beaten track and experience an Outback Territory adventure.
"We're backing the tourism sector, especially those who are seeing the best of the Territory in a caravan, and look forward to welcoming travellers as they head north over the next couple of months," he said.
Caravan Industry Association of Australia CEO Stuart Lamont joined the sentiment.
"The Territory is one of the great driving destinations in the world," he said.
"Offering historical, natural and Aboriginal experiences not found anywhere else on the planet, the Territory should be on every Australians bucket list to travel to, and encouraging Australians to escape the cold and visit the Territory this winter.
"Caravan and campers disperse like no other market, and we are keen to support the economies of communities' right across the Territory through increased tourism visitation."
