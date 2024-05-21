Katherine Times
Katherine Times' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Million Dollar Road Trip: One million reasons to visit the NT

May 21 2024 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Win $1 million in the NT's new Million Dollar Road Trip competition.
Win $1 million in the NT's new Million Dollar Road Trip competition.

The Northern Territory's Million Dollar Fish competition has come to an end with a smiling winner snagging himself a bag of cash, but there is now a new way to becoming a millionaire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Katherine news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.