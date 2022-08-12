Katherine Times
Controversy over Northern Territory cotton industry continues

Annie Hesse
August 12 2022 - 9:00pm
WATCH: Cotton in the NT. Video by Cotton Australia.

A report, commissioned by the Environment Centre NT and an alliance of scientists, local communities and non-government organisations, warns that the establishment of a cotton industry in the Northern Territory could jeopardise river systems, threatening their unique biodiversity and putting at risk the NT's lucrative fishing and tourism industries.

Annie Hesse

