Walsh and Antonello win best of at BRFL Doug Kelly Award Night

JC
By Jeremy Cook
Updated August 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:00am
Ricky Walsh and Josh Carlin were recognised for their efforts with the Katherine Camels this season while Katherine South Crocs' Amie Antonello picked up best and fairest in the women's. Picture Katherine Camels Facebook.

Katherine Camels' Ricky Walsh and Katherine South Crocs' Amie Antonello were the big winners at the Godinymayin Yikard Rivers Art and Cultural Centre last weekend which played host to the 2022 Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) Doug Kelly Awards Night.

