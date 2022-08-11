Katherine Camels' Ricky Walsh and Katherine South Crocs' Amie Antonello were the big winners at the Godinymayin Yikard Rivers Art and Cultural Centre last weekend which played host to the 2022 Big Rivers Football League (BRFL) Doug Kelly Awards Night.
Antonello picked up the top prize in the women's competition while Walsh won the prestigious Doug Kelly Medal in the men's competitions after both clubs finished the regular season in third place in their respective competitions.
BRFL Manager Clinton Firth was full of praise for both players saying both were standouts in their competitions.
"Ricky Walsh was very good throughout the year in a lot of games, I don't think anyone could argue with the fact he won it," he said.
"Amie Antonello was also very deserving. She's been involved in AFLW football in Victoria ... she's strong, she's fit and again, I don't think anyone could complain with her, she was the standout for her team this year."
Other award winners on the night included Josh Carlin and Matthias Liddy for men's co-leading goal kicker, Crystal Browne for women's leading goal kicker, Michael Watson for men's rising star and Lynelle Ahfat for women's rising star.
Daly River Buffaloes were also amongst the award winners, taking out the prize for Most Professional Club of the Year.
Mr Firth said the award was given to the club who demonstrated a strong code of conduct both on and off the field.
"It's about having a strong model for a sustainable football club, which includes having a plan for juniors and having on and off the field club functions," he said.
The BRFL finals will be held on Saturday, August 26 at the Katherine Showgrounds with the first game kicking off at 2pm.
Journalist writing for the Redland City Bulletin, Jimboomba Times and the Beaudesert Times covering community, sport and politics. Previously worked as a broadcast journalist at 4ZZZ Radio. UQ Alumni. jeremy.cook@austcommunitymedia.com.au
